472 Carlton Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

472 Carlton Avenue

472 Carlton Avenue · (718) 210-4047
Location

472 Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
ABOUT 472 CARLTON AVENUE, #2Come see this spacious, bright two bedroom apartment on a tree-lined block in vibrant Fort Greene, Brooklyn! This beautiful apartment is a tremendous value for the location and size - you'll get the full second floor of a townhouse, spanning 850 square feet. Features two full-sized bedrooms and a modern bath, with hardwood flooring throughout. Bedrooms are quietly situated in the back of the apartment and feature great closet and storage space. Kitchen has a dishwasher and a window nook connecting to an expansive living and dining area, with many options for layout and multiple uses - living, dining, office - you can make it your own space for whatever you need! You couldn't find a more perfect location - just a few blocks from Park Slope and Prospect Heights. Less than 5 blocks from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays station, with access to the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, Q, and R Trains - and 3 blocks from the C Train at Lafayette. Surrounded by tons of top rated and diverse dining options and cafes, like Berlyn, Purbird, Walter's, and Hungry Ghost, as well as The Brooklyn Academy of Music and BAM Rose Cinemas. The best that Brooklyn has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Carlton Avenue have any available units?
472 Carlton Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 472 Carlton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
472 Carlton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Carlton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 472 Carlton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 472 Carlton Avenue offer parking?
No, 472 Carlton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 472 Carlton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Carlton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Carlton Avenue have a pool?
No, 472 Carlton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 472 Carlton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 472 Carlton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Carlton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 472 Carlton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 472 Carlton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 Carlton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
