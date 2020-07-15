Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities

ABOUT 472 CARLTON AVENUE, #2Come see this spacious, bright two bedroom apartment on a tree-lined block in vibrant Fort Greene, Brooklyn! This beautiful apartment is a tremendous value for the location and size - you'll get the full second floor of a townhouse, spanning 850 square feet. Features two full-sized bedrooms and a modern bath, with hardwood flooring throughout. Bedrooms are quietly situated in the back of the apartment and feature great closet and storage space. Kitchen has a dishwasher and a window nook connecting to an expansive living and dining area, with many options for layout and multiple uses - living, dining, office - you can make it your own space for whatever you need! You couldn't find a more perfect location - just a few blocks from Park Slope and Prospect Heights. Less than 5 blocks from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays station, with access to the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, Q, and R Trains - and 3 blocks from the C Train at Lafayette. Surrounded by tons of top rated and diverse dining options and cafes, like Berlyn, Purbird, Walter's, and Hungry Ghost, as well as The Brooklyn Academy of Music and BAM Rose Cinemas. The best that Brooklyn has to offer!