All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 470 6TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
470 6TH ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

470 6TH ST.

470 6th Street · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

470 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a hard to find Massive LOFT-LIKE true 2 beds in the Heart of Park Slope. Pictures are not making justice to this place! ** This lovely townhouse was gut renovated in recently years to offer the best of modern life in townhouse living ** ** Apt 3 offers a rare MASSIVE livingroom with a extra alcove area ( it could easily be converted into an office/den/nursery/ 3rd bedroom ) ** Both bedrooms will fit King sized and offer peaceful garden views and southern exposure ** Top of line open kitchen with custom cabinets, QUARTZ countertop, stainless steel appliances, included dishwasher & microwave ** Marble bathroom with cast iron bathtub ** Vented WASHER & DRYER in the unit ** Hight efficient heat system that can be regulate individually ** Awesome location in a stunning tree-lined block in the heart of Central Slope. 2 blocks from Prospect Park, and zoned for " Blue Ribbon" ps 39. LevelGroup121475

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 6TH ST. have any available units?
470 6TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 470 6TH ST. have?
Some of 470 6TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 6TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
470 6TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 6TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 470 6TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 470 6TH ST. offer parking?
No, 470 6TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 470 6TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 6TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 6TH ST. have a pool?
No, 470 6TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 470 6TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 470 6TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 470 6TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 6TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 6TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 6TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 470 6TH ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity