470 6TH ST.

This is a hard to find Massive LOFT-LIKE true 2 beds in the Heart of Park Slope. Pictures are not making justice to this place! ** This lovely townhouse was gut renovated in recently years to offer the best of modern life in townhouse living ** ** Apt 3 offers a rare MASSIVE livingroom with a extra alcove area ( it could easily be converted into an office/den/nursery/ 3rd bedroom ) ** Both bedrooms will fit King sized and offer peaceful garden views and southern exposure ** Top of line open kitchen with custom cabinets, QUARTZ countertop, stainless steel appliances, included dishwasher & microwave ** Marble bathroom with cast iron bathtub ** Vented WASHER & DRYER in the unit ** Hight efficient heat system that can be regulate individually ** Awesome location in a stunning tree-lined block in the heart of Central Slope. 2 blocks from Prospect Park, and zoned for " Blue Ribbon" ps 39. LevelGroup121475