47 Monroe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Amazing Brownstone 2BR/2BA DUPLEX with Backyard available on a tranquil block on Monroe Street in between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue. The apartment features two wood burning working fireplaces, original detailed moldings, extra-large windows with original shutters, washer/dryer room, private balcony and private backyard. Conveniently just several blocks away from bustling Franklin Street station (A & C train) & Classon Avenue station (G train). Surrounded by Zagat rated restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, and supermarkets. Sorry no pets Option to reduce the rent if you are willing to take the responsibility for taking out the trash three times a week, sweep the leaves and taking care of the snow ($150 off each month). Call to schedule for a showing appointment!