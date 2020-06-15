All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 47 Monroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
47 Monroe Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

47 Monroe Street

47 Monroe Street · (718) 399-4113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

47 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Amazing Brownstone 2BR/2BA DUPLEX with Backyard available on a tranquil block on Monroe Street in between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue. The apartment features two wood burning working fireplaces, original detailed moldings, extra-large windows with original shutters, washer/dryer room, private balcony and private backyard. Conveniently just several blocks away from bustling Franklin Street station (A & C train) & Classon Avenue station (G train). Surrounded by Zagat rated restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, and supermarkets. Sorry no pets Option to reduce the rent if you are willing to take the responsibility for taking out the trash three times a week, sweep the leaves and taking care of the snow ($150 off each month). Call to schedule for a showing appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Monroe Street have any available units?
47 Monroe Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 47 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
47 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 47 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 47 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 47 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 47 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 47 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 47 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 47 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Monroe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 47 Monroe Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity