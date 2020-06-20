469 Harman St.

Amenities

!Panoramic views of city skylines located in the heart of BUSHWICK HARMAN BETWEEN CYPRESS AVE AND ST. NICHOLAS AVE HUGE 2 BED 843 SQ FT !! Do you want to be pampered? THIS ONE HAS an incredible amount of natural light with Southern exposures .This smartly situated and functional apartment features a separate dinning room which is right off the living room area with space that fits a dinning table for 4 people. Beautiful doorways that add charter to this amazing apartment. features light wood panel floors, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances wood cabinetry granite counter tops. bathroom decked out in marble tiles complete with HUGE vanity mirror .Large living room, lots of closets !!!!This is a prime Bushwick location with new art galleries, yoga studios, coffee shops and restaurants cropping up every week. Enjoy close proximity to popular hangouts like Nowadays, Routine Bushwick, Bridge and Tunnel Brewery and the Muse, or make dinner plans at Seawolf or Basil artichoke's pizza . Blossoming neighborhood is an excellent place to live !This home is ready to go!AMENITIESCondo grade renovations High ceilings 9 1/2 footFrench doorsKing and Queen bedroomsstainless steal applicances Pets on case by case basisnear L train DEKALB, M train Mrytle Wyckoff aveRENTALGuarantors AcceptedKristy Salama c:347-608-7028 e:Kristy@anchornyc.com PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT ONE FLOOR BELOW anchornyc1139862