Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

469 Harman St.

469 Harman Street · (347) 608-7028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

469 Harman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
yoga
!Panoramic views of city skylines located in the heart of BUSHWICK HARMAN BETWEEN CYPRESS AVE AND ST. NICHOLAS AVE HUGE 2 BED 843 SQ FT !! Do you want to be pampered? THIS ONE HAS an incredible amount of natural light with Southern exposures .This smartly situated and functional apartment features a separate dinning room which is right off the living room area with space that fits a dinning table for 4 people. Beautiful doorways that add charter to this amazing apartment. features light wood panel floors, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances wood cabinetry granite counter tops. bathroom decked out in marble tiles complete with HUGE vanity mirror .Large living room, lots of closets !!!!This is a prime Bushwick location with new art galleries, yoga studios, coffee shops and restaurants cropping up every week. Enjoy close proximity to popular hangouts like Nowadays, Routine Bushwick, Bridge and Tunnel Brewery and the Muse, or make dinner plans at Seawolf or Basil artichoke's pizza . Blossoming neighborhood is an excellent place to live !This home is ready to go!AMENITIESCondo grade renovations High ceilings 9 1/2 footFrench doorsKing and Queen bedroomsstainless steal applicances Pets on case by case basisnear L train DEKALB, M train Mrytle Wyckoff aveRENTALGuarantors AcceptedKristy Salama c:347-608-7028 e:Kristy@anchornyc.com PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT ONE FLOOR BELOW anchornyc1139862

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Harman St. have any available units?
469 Harman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 469 Harman St. have?
Some of 469 Harman St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Harman St. currently offering any rent specials?
469 Harman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Harman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 469 Harman St. is pet friendly.
Does 469 Harman St. offer parking?
No, 469 Harman St. does not offer parking.
Does 469 Harman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Harman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Harman St. have a pool?
No, 469 Harman St. does not have a pool.
Does 469 Harman St. have accessible units?
No, 469 Harman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Harman St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 Harman St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 469 Harman St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 469 Harman St. does not have units with air conditioning.
