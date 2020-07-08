All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

468 Grand Avenue

468 Grand Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 793
Location

468 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available for a July or August move-in!

Bright, airy, spacious, true loft space with tons of character available in prime Clinton Hill.

The space is singular in terms of size, aesthetics and location for the neighborhood.
This cool and unique apartment receives great light throughout the day with southern exposures.
House plants thrive in the abundant natural light.

High ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, white painted exposed brick, fantastic kitchen with ample cabinetry, huge built in butcher block countertop with gas range and dishwasher. There is a spacious double door closet in addition to a walk-in closet.

The customized queen sized bedroom enclosure has two solid walls and one wood slatted wall allowing for both privacy and natural light.

Full modern bathroom with tub and double vanity.

Laundry in building with an additional 24 hr laundromat is 1/2 a block away.

Tenant controlled heat

Hot water included

Guarantors Accepted.

Dogs and Cats are Welcome!

Surrounded by great restaurants Emily's, Sister's and Bella Osteria coffee, groceries and bars on Fulton St.
3 blocks to Clinton Washington C train 10 minutes to lower Manhattan!

Please call, txt or email with any inquiries!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Grand Avenue have any available units?
468 Grand Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 468 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 468 Grand Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
468 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 468 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 468 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 468 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 468 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 468 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 468 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
