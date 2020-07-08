468 Grand Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available for a July or August move-in!



Bright, airy, spacious, true loft space with tons of character available in prime Clinton Hill.



The space is singular in terms of size, aesthetics and location for the neighborhood.

This cool and unique apartment receives great light throughout the day with southern exposures.

House plants thrive in the abundant natural light.



High ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, white painted exposed brick, fantastic kitchen with ample cabinetry, huge built in butcher block countertop with gas range and dishwasher. There is a spacious double door closet in addition to a walk-in closet.



The customized queen sized bedroom enclosure has two solid walls and one wood slatted wall allowing for both privacy and natural light.



Full modern bathroom with tub and double vanity.



Laundry in building with an additional 24 hr laundromat is 1/2 a block away.



Tenant controlled heat



Hot water included



Guarantors Accepted.



Dogs and Cats are Welcome!



Surrounded by great restaurants Emily's, Sister's and Bella Osteria coffee, groceries and bars on Fulton St.

3 blocks to Clinton Washington C train 10 minutes to lower Manhattan!



Please call, txt or email with any inquiries!