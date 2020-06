Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Features : Private Entrance facing quiet tree lined block. Oversized Eat In Kitchen Stainless steel Stove Fridge Granite Countertops King Sized Bedrooms closet in every bedroom Oversized living and dining room as well as enclosed porch lots which can be used as an additional king sized bedroom. The unit is sundrenched with lots of windows in private oversized two family detached home. Polished Hardwood floors through out Gut renovated Bathrooms Full bath as well as 1/4 bath in master bedroom Recess lighting Custom Wide Picture Windows Bright and Sunny Steps to top restaurants coffee shops supermarkets 24 hr diners 86th Street Shopping District Near Shore Road Boardwalk Park Jogging Bike Path x27 X37 Express city busses. B8 B16 B1 B63 B64 busses R Line 95th Street Steps to 3rd Avenue restaurants 24 hour convenient stores and diners. Near Belt Parkway entrance short drive to 86th Street BQExpressway. Please contact me: Magner1027