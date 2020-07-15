All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 462 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
462 10th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:49 AM

462 10th Street

462 10th Street · (516) 512-0898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

462 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Built in 1899, this re-envisioned historic townhome was converted in 2019 to two premium, full floor, residences. Designed by an acclaimed architect, each apartment provides modern luxury within the quintessential Brooklyn setting.

Best of all, it sits among the many quaint restaurants and coffee shops dotting 6th Avenue and 9th Street and is a short, 3-block walk from beautiful Prospect Park.

Residence features:
- Oversized windows
- White oak flooring
- Exposed brick
- In unit washer/dryer
- Video intercom
- Central heating and air zoned for each room
- Custom lighting

Kitchen features:
- Marble countertops
- Central island
- European cabinetry
- Five burner range
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Microwave

Bathroom features:
- Custom tile
- Ample storage space
- European lighting

Location:
The home is situated within a two block walk of the 7th Avenue F & G subways as well as 4th Avenue's 9th Street R station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 10th Street have any available units?
462 10th Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 462 10th Street have?
Some of 462 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
462 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 462 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 462 10th Street offer parking?
No, 462 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 462 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 10th Street have a pool?
No, 462 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 462 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 462 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 462 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 462 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 462 10th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity