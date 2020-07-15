462 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Built in 1899, this re-envisioned historic townhome was converted in 2019 to two premium, full floor, residences. Designed by an acclaimed architect, each apartment provides modern luxury within the quintessential Brooklyn setting.



Best of all, it sits among the many quaint restaurants and coffee shops dotting 6th Avenue and 9th Street and is a short, 3-block walk from beautiful Prospect Park.



Residence features:

- Oversized windows

- White oak flooring

- Exposed brick

- In unit washer/dryer

- Video intercom

- Central heating and air zoned for each room

- Custom lighting



Kitchen features:

- Marble countertops

- Central island

- European cabinetry

- Five burner range

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Microwave



Bathroom features:

- Custom tile

- Ample storage space

- European lighting



Location:

The home is situated within a two block walk of the 7th Avenue F & G subways as well as 4th Avenue's 9th Street R station.