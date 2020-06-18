All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

461 Kings Highway

461 Kings Highway · (718) 838-2600
Location

461 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gravesend

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
ice maker
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
Currently used as a Uzbeki Mediterranean Restaurant, was renovated on September 2018. Located in the very busy Kings Highway near the F train and city bus B82. Serves dinner and lunch, is wheelchair accessible. Delivery, table service,take out, and kids are welcomed. Family friendly and accepts reservations. Full basement with 2 walk in refrigerators, 2 freezers, 3 salad bars, dish washer, dough mixer, ice maker, meat grinder, and grill. Can seat 56 people and in business since 2008. 8 years left on lease, $5200 monthly rent. Gross income is $745,000 and online orders $30,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Kings Highway have any available units?
461 Kings Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 461 Kings Highway have?
Some of 461 Kings Highway's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Kings Highway currently offering any rent specials?
461 Kings Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Kings Highway pet-friendly?
No, 461 Kings Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 461 Kings Highway offer parking?
No, 461 Kings Highway does not offer parking.
Does 461 Kings Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Kings Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Kings Highway have a pool?
No, 461 Kings Highway does not have a pool.
Does 461 Kings Highway have accessible units?
Yes, 461 Kings Highway has accessible units.
Does 461 Kings Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 Kings Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Kings Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Kings Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
