461 Kings Highway

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill ice maker accessible refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill

Currently used as a Uzbeki Mediterranean Restaurant, was renovated on September 2018. Located in the very busy Kings Highway near the F train and city bus B82. Serves dinner and lunch, is wheelchair accessible. Delivery, table service,take out, and kids are welcomed. Family friendly and accepts reservations. Full basement with 2 walk in refrigerators, 2 freezers, 3 salad bars, dish washer, dough mixer, ice maker, meat grinder, and grill. Can seat 56 people and in business since 2008. 8 years left on lease, $5200 monthly rent. Gross income is $745,000 and online orders $30,000