Amenities

Quality living in each unit at 460 Harman.Unit 1 is RECENTLY GUTTED 3 bed / 2 bath unit. Nearly 1800+ square feet with exclusive outdoor space (approx 800 sq feet with a built out deck, your space is EXPANSIVE.*Thoughtful inlaid designs and QUALITY finishes throughout* Hardwood Oak Floors* Heated bathroom tiles/flooring (1st floor only)* USB wall outlets throughout* Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances in an Open Kitchen (Dishwasher/ Microwave/ Oven/ Refrigerator)* Granite Countertops* Full sized Washer/ Dryer IN UNIT!* Storage GALORE.* Equipped for Hi-Speed Internet* Wet Bar* Walk-In Closets Live near Variety Coffee/ Talon Bar / Heavy Woods Coffee/ Sally Woods/ June / Hardware/ Groceries/ Taqueria Cocoyoc /Two short blocks to L train at DeKalb / Three Blocks to M at Knickerbocker or L,M at Myrtle Wyckoff. * NO Fee on 2 year lease