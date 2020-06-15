All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
458 5th Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:02 PM

458 5th Avenue

458 5th Avenue · (310) 766-3909
Location

458 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit RETAIL · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Stunning 3700sf Turn Key Gym for Lease with two levels! 2200sf on the main floor!Previous tenant invested around a million dollars into this space and has been designed from top to bottom with everything you need to move in and get started with your business right away. This is main floor plus lower level fully built out ready to go.See details below.Main floor: 2200sfOn busy 5th ave with tons of foot traffic and a large window allowing natural light to fill the space and new clients to see what is happening in your space! There is a waiting area with wardrobe racks to sell merchandise, a full bathroom with shower, and check in counter to greet your members. There are lockers on this level as well with a water bottle fill up station. This space is beautifully designed with modern touches throughout. There is a massive room in the back with soundproofing all over; walls and door. Everything you need for a cross-fit style gym is here in this space; Kettle-bells, Slam balls, stretching racks, climbing machine, rubber hi tech flooring, and a high tech sound system with DJ booth!Lower level: 1500sfAs you walk down the stairs, there is a large room with two walls of lockers, an office, and a large room for more work out classes plus a few storage closets for all of the gear. In addition, there are three bathrooms on this floor each with a shower plus a fourth room which has a single shower. There is a washer/dryer in the storage room and an additional storage rooms.Lease term is negotiable;Landlord is looking for a 10 year term. Ask me for more details. Key money will be for all the existing items if you are opening a gym in this location. For an additional fee the Gym business owners will include their mailing list and email list plus could be open to selling their business name making this a complete turn key operation!Renovations:There is a complete itemized list of fitness equipment and audio visual equipment. As for construction they estimated $550,000 with the general contractors and an additional $250,000 with plumbers/electricians. All in spent estimated $1,000,000 into this beautiful space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 5th Avenue have any available units?
458 5th Avenue has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 5th Avenue have?
Some of 458 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
458 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 458 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 458 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 458 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 458 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 458 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 458 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 458 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 458 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 458 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
