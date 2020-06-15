458 5th Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 3700sf Turn Key Gym for Lease with two levels! 2200sf on the main floor!Previous tenant invested around a million dollars into this space and has been designed from top to bottom with everything you need to move in and get started with your business right away. This is main floor plus lower level fully built out ready to go.See details below.Main floor: 2200sfOn busy 5th ave with tons of foot traffic and a large window allowing natural light to fill the space and new clients to see what is happening in your space! There is a waiting area with wardrobe racks to sell merchandise, a full bathroom with shower, and check in counter to greet your members. There are lockers on this level as well with a water bottle fill up station. This space is beautifully designed with modern touches throughout. There is a massive room in the back with soundproofing all over; walls and door. Everything you need for a cross-fit style gym is here in this space; Kettle-bells, Slam balls, stretching racks, climbing machine, rubber hi tech flooring, and a high tech sound system with DJ booth!Lower level: 1500sfAs you walk down the stairs, there is a large room with two walls of lockers, an office, and a large room for more work out classes plus a few storage closets for all of the gear. In addition, there are three bathrooms on this floor each with a shower plus a fourth room which has a single shower. There is a washer/dryer in the storage room and an additional storage rooms.Lease term is negotiable;Landlord is looking for a 10 year term. Ask me for more details. Key money will be for all the existing items if you are opening a gym in this location. For an additional fee the Gym business owners will include their mailing list and email list plus could be open to selling their business name making this a complete turn key operation!Renovations:There is a complete itemized list of fitness equipment and audio visual equipment. As for construction they estimated $550,000 with the general contractors and an additional $250,000 with plumbers/electricians. All in spent estimated $1,000,000 into this beautiful space.