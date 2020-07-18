447 7TH AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

This is a lovely Studio with hard oak floors, very High ceilings, and over-sized windows. Plenty of natural lighting. Located in Park Slope, 2 blocks away from historical Prospect Park. Welcome to Park Slope. Pets OK, Guarantors accepted.



Utilities included are Heat and Hot water.

Tenant pays cooking gas, electricity.



Located near shopping and subway transportation. 5 minutes from Methodist Hospital. F G Trains and Buses. 2 blocks away from the Park and Nighthawk Cinema movie theater.



cross street is 15th Street.



Further amenities include Full-time maintenance staff on payroll. Never a need to beg a landlord for anything.



Morning Apartment warning, you will be woken up by the warmth and light of the sun everyday. Not a bad way to start the morning.