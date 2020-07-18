All apartments in Brooklyn
447 7TH AVE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:14 PM

447 7TH AVE

447 7th Avenue · (917) 365-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

447 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$1,975

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
This is a lovely Studio with hard oak floors, very High ceilings, and over-sized windows. Plenty of natural lighting. Located in Park Slope, 2 blocks away from historical Prospect Park. Welcome to Park Slope. Pets OK, Guarantors accepted.

Utilities included are Heat and Hot water.
Tenant pays cooking gas, electricity.

Located near shopping and subway transportation. 5 minutes from Methodist Hospital. F G Trains and Buses. 2 blocks away from the Park and Nighthawk Cinema movie theater.

cross street is 15th Street.

Further amenities include Full-time maintenance staff on payroll. Never a need to beg a landlord for anything.

Morning Apartment warning, you will be woken up by the warmth and light of the sun everyday. Not a bad way to start the morning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 7TH AVE have any available units?
447 7TH AVE has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 447 7TH AVE have?
Some of 447 7TH AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 7TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
447 7TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 7TH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 7TH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 447 7TH AVE offer parking?
No, 447 7TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 447 7TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 7TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 7TH AVE have a pool?
No, 447 7TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 447 7TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 447 7TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 447 7TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 7TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 7TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 7TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
