445 Bergen Street
445 Bergen Street

445 Bergen Street · (646) 580-7362
Location

445 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This 2 (convt.3) bedroom / 1 bathroom home is just steps from Barclay Center. This sun-filled apartment features a huge eat-in kitchen with separate dinning or additional 3 bedroom and gracious living room. It also offers soaring 11ft ceilings, hardwood floors and ample storage.

This multi-family brownstone, including laundry in the building is situated on a quintessential Brooklyn tree-lined street. Placed where Park Slope, Prospect Heights and Boerum Hill meet, this building is in the most exciting district in all of Kings County. Barclays Center and BAM fill the neighborhood with outstanding entertainment and cultural offerings, while Atlantic Terminal provides amazing shopping. Enjoy the vast outdoor spaces and amazing greenmarkets of Prospect Park, while steps away, B/D, N/R, 2/3 and 4/5 subway lines and LIRR trains provide unbeatable access to the rest of New York City and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Bergen Street have any available units?
445 Bergen Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 445 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 Bergen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
No, 445 Bergen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 445 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 445 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 445 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 445 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 445 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Bergen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
