Large 2 bedrooms with backyard in Prime Park Slope. This apt features: Large livingroom 2 separated queen size bedrooms Large separated eat-in kitchen. Nice backyard ( sharable with one more tenant )** Landlord would consider to install a washer & dryer with increase in the rent. Great location. 1/2 block to Prospect Park West. Prospect Park steps away. Pets ok Heat and hot water included. LevelGroup122056