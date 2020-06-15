All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 44 Butler Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
44 Butler Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

44 Butler Place

44 Butler Place · (718) 878-0063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

44 Butler Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2K · Avail. now

$4,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bike storage
Rarely available three bedroom / two bath unit in the desirable Butler Plaza Condominium in Prospect Heights. This second floor unit features a spacious living room with a separate nook for a dining table, an ample galley kitchen with dishwasher, and three generously sized bedrooms, all with windows and closets. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom. Tree-lined Butler Place is a one block, one-way street, just off Grand Army Plaza, and a stone's throw from the weekly Grand Army Plaza greenmarket, Prospect Park, the 2/3/B/Q subway lines, and shopping and dining on Vanderbilt Avenue.Amenities of the condominium include doorman, on-site super, elevator, gym, 24-hour laundry room, landscaped courtyard, and roof deck with Brooklyn and Manhattan skyline views. Private storage and and bike room available for an additional fee.Heat and hot water included in the rent. Building allows one pet only. Cat okay. Dog case by case with owner approval.**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Butler Place have any available units?
44 Butler Place has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Butler Place have?
Some of 44 Butler Place's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Butler Place currently offering any rent specials?
44 Butler Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Butler Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Butler Place is pet friendly.
Does 44 Butler Place offer parking?
No, 44 Butler Place does not offer parking.
Does 44 Butler Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Butler Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Butler Place have a pool?
No, 44 Butler Place does not have a pool.
Does 44 Butler Place have accessible units?
No, 44 Butler Place does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Butler Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Butler Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Butler Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Butler Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 44 Butler Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity