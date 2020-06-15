44 Butler Place

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman elevator gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage

Rarely available three bedroom / two bath unit in the desirable Butler Plaza Condominium in Prospect Heights. This second floor unit features a spacious living room with a separate nook for a dining table, an ample galley kitchen with dishwasher, and three generously sized bedrooms, all with windows and closets. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom. Tree-lined Butler Place is a one block, one-way street, just off Grand Army Plaza, and a stone's throw from the weekly Grand Army Plaza greenmarket, Prospect Park, the 2/3/B/Q subway lines, and shopping and dining on Vanderbilt Avenue.Amenities of the condominium include doorman, on-site super, elevator, gym, 24-hour laundry room, landscaped courtyard, and roof deck with Brooklyn and Manhattan skyline views. Private storage and and bike room available for an additional fee.Heat and hot water included in the rent. Building allows one pet only. Cat okay. Dog case by case with owner approval.**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE**