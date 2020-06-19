All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

437 State Street

437 State Street · (718) 765-3738
Location

437 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This true three bed, one and a half bath duplex apartment is in the heart of Boerum Hill at 437 State Street. The apartment has a private entrance and sole access to an enormous backyard. The first floor has a spacious living area in the front and a great eat-in kitchen in the rear. This great chef's kitchen boasts a six-burner stove,dish washer and plenty of room for a formal diningroom table. In between the front and rear of the first floor you will find a half-bath and large closet, The first floor ceiling has exposed wooden beams that make the ground floor flow seamlessly from front to rear.The kitchen opens directly onto the expansive outdoor space making entertaining a breeze.Upstairs has three bedrooms each able to fit a full-sized bed and the front room has a walk-in closet with storage space above and could easily fit a king-sized bed. Did I mention storage? The apartment also has access to the basement, with storage space and an in unit full-sized washer/dryer. Atlantic Ave & Smith Street with restaurants, shops, markets & bars are within a few blocks, BAM, 5th and 7th Avenue and Ft. Greene are nearby as well, and you are a stone's throw from Target, and Barclays Center. Boerum Hill is the Mecca of NYC Public Transport with the 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,R,Q. trains at Barclay's and. the A,C & G trains at Hoyt-Schermerhorn.. All this, and pet friendly too. Sounds good, and it is! Call for a virtual tour. Occupancy June 1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 State Street have any available units?
437 State Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 437 State Street have?
Some of 437 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 437 State Street offer parking?
No, 437 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 State Street have a pool?
No, 437 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 State Street have accessible units?
No, 437 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
