This true three bed, one and a half bath duplex apartment is in the heart of Boerum Hill at 437 State Street. The apartment has a private entrance and sole access to an enormous backyard. The first floor has a spacious living area in the front and a great eat-in kitchen in the rear. This great chef's kitchen boasts a six-burner stove,dish washer and plenty of room for a formal diningroom table. In between the front and rear of the first floor you will find a half-bath and large closet, The first floor ceiling has exposed wooden beams that make the ground floor flow seamlessly from front to rear.The kitchen opens directly onto the expansive outdoor space making entertaining a breeze.Upstairs has three bedrooms each able to fit a full-sized bed and the front room has a walk-in closet with storage space above and could easily fit a king-sized bed. Did I mention storage? The apartment also has access to the basement, with storage space and an in unit full-sized washer/dryer. Atlantic Ave & Smith Street with restaurants, shops, markets & bars are within a few blocks, BAM, 5th and 7th Avenue and Ft. Greene are nearby as well, and you are a stone's throw from Target, and Barclays Center. Boerum Hill is the Mecca of NYC Public Transport with the 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,R,Q. trains at Barclay's and. the A,C & G trains at Hoyt-Schermerhorn.. All this, and pet friendly too. Sounds good, and it is! Call for a virtual tour. Occupancy June 1!