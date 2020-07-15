All apartments in Brooklyn
436 8th Street
436 8th Street

436 8th Street · (718) 832-4178
Location

436 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT. 1 · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Tastefully renovated Park Slope 2 bedroom garden apartments. This stunning and spacious garden unit features contemporary designs with traditional old world charm. Enter this residence and you are greeted by a large living and dining combo-room with Jefferson shutters, wainscoting and a decorative fireplace. This space also lends itself to an open kitchen with a breakfast island and with generous size bedrooms, a renovated bathroom, new hardwood flooring and a private garden, this apartment is superbly equipped for maximum relaxation. Located one block to the best restaurants in Park Slope and one block to Prospect Park. Laundry and storage in basement. Pets O/A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 8th Street have any available units?
436 8th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 436 8th Street have?
Some of 436 8th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
436 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 436 8th Street offer parking?
No, 436 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 436 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 8th Street have a pool?
No, 436 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 436 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 436 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 436 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
