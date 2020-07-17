Amenities

patio / balcony parking media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking media room

This jewel of a house offers sophisticated minimalism, warmth and livability. One of a kind and very rare. Built in 2008, the attention to design, flow and detail are evident. Light and airy with everything you need -The living / dining room with the large south facing windows and the lofty 19 ceiling is bathed in light all day. The thoughtfully designed chefs kitchen seamlessly flows out to a patio perfect for indoor / outdoor living. The lush garden is very private and peaceful, complete with a koi pond. The second floor offers a delightful balcony perfect for a study or sitting area, a full bath and a good sized bedroom. All bedrooms are graced with over-sized windows. Continue up to the master suite where you will love having en suite bathroom, and a home office or another bedroom with glass doors leading out to a large terrace, perfectly situated to watch the sunset. Downstairs you find a media room, a sitting room and, a full bathroom. This floor is perfect for guests or as an office work space. This space provides the perfect live / work. At the end of your work day, shut the door and go upstairs. This lower level is accessible from either the stairs down from the triplex or the stairs from the street. 435 18th Street is on a quiet, tree-lined street. Close to everything you want and pleasantly removed from bustle of the city. It is quick stroll to 7th or 5th Avenues with some of Brooklyns best cafes, restaurants, and shopping. The house does not have a parking spot, but you should never have a problem parking on the street right in front of the house. It is four short blocks to the 15th Street Prospect Park Station F train and the beautiful Prospect Park.Available furnished or unfurnished