Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

435 18th Street

435 18th Street · (718) 832-4192
Location

435 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This jewel of a house offers sophisticated minimalism, warmth and livability. One of a kind and very rare. Built in 2008, the attention to design, flow and detail are evident. Light and airy with everything you need -The living / dining room with the large south facing windows and the lofty 19 ceiling is bathed in light all day. The thoughtfully designed chefs kitchen seamlessly flows out to a patio perfect for indoor / outdoor living. The lush garden is very private and peaceful, complete with a koi pond. The second floor offers a delightful balcony perfect for a study or sitting area, a full bath and a good sized bedroom. All bedrooms are graced with over-sized windows. Continue up to the master suite where you will love having en suite bathroom, and a home office or another bedroom with glass doors leading out to a large terrace, perfectly situated to watch the sunset. Downstairs you find a media room, a sitting room and, a full bathroom. This floor is perfect for guests or as an office work space. This space provides the perfect live / work. At the end of your work day, shut the door and go upstairs. This lower level is accessible from either the stairs down from the triplex or the stairs from the street. 435 18th Street is on a quiet, tree-lined street. Close to everything you want and pleasantly removed from bustle of the city. It is quick stroll to 7th or 5th Avenues with some of Brooklyns best cafes, restaurants, and shopping. The house does not have a parking spot, but you should never have a problem parking on the street right in front of the house. It is four short blocks to the 15th Street Prospect Park Station F train and the beautiful Prospect Park.Available furnished or unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 18th Street have any available units?
435 18th Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 18th Street have?
Some of 435 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 435 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 435 18th Street offers parking.
Does 435 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 18th Street have a pool?
No, 435 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 435 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
