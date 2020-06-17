All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:59 AM

431 Graham Avenue

431 Graham Avenue · (718) 422-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

431 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available ASAP! Spacious and airy one bedroom floor-through apartment in Williamsburg Prime. This newly gut-renovated top floor gem has everything that you want and need!Featuring double exposure with abundant natural sunlight, high ceilings, brand new hardwood floors, ptac heating cooling systems, and graciously sized rooms. Separating the living room and bedroom is a full-sized gourmet eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances including dishwasher, quartz counter-top and white cabinets for storage. The full bathroom is full remodeled with new tiling, vanity, fixtures and a walk-in shower. Welcome your guests and deliveries to your home through the secure video intercom system. 431 Graham is located minutes away from Graham Ave L subway stop, Nassau G, McCarren Park, and a myriad of shops, restaurants and cafes nearby: Anthony's Deli, The Richardson, Mesa Coyoacan, Blue Stove Bakery, Variety Coffee & more! Additionally, laundry service is conveniently located few doors down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Graham Avenue have any available units?
431 Graham Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 431 Graham Avenue have?
Some of 431 Graham Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Graham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
431 Graham Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Graham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 431 Graham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 431 Graham Avenue offer parking?
No, 431 Graham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 431 Graham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Graham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Graham Avenue have a pool?
No, 431 Graham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 431 Graham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 431 Graham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Graham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Graham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Graham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Graham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
