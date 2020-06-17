431 Graham Avenue

Amenities

Available ASAP! Spacious and airy one bedroom floor-through apartment in Williamsburg Prime. This newly gut-renovated top floor gem has everything that you want and need!Featuring double exposure with abundant natural sunlight, high ceilings, brand new hardwood floors, ptac heating cooling systems, and graciously sized rooms. Separating the living room and bedroom is a full-sized gourmet eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances including dishwasher, quartz counter-top and white cabinets for storage. The full bathroom is full remodeled with new tiling, vanity, fixtures and a walk-in shower. Welcome your guests and deliveries to your home through the secure video intercom system. 431 Graham is located minutes away from Graham Ave L subway stop, Nassau G, McCarren Park, and a myriad of shops, restaurants and cafes nearby: Anthony's Deli, The Richardson, Mesa Coyoacan, Blue Stove Bakery, Variety Coffee & more! Additionally, laundry service is conveniently located few doors down.