43 Willow Place

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated hot tub media room

Nestled on one of Brooklyn Heights' most desirable one-block-long streets, and among only 13 Certified Passive Houses in NYC, rests this exquisitely gut-renovated residence in prime Brooklyn Heights, now available for rent.



Meticulously redesigned, this spacious 5 bedroom plus home office, 4 and a half bath beauty affords turnkey living at its best, in the most coveted neighborhood of Brooklyn. A gracious parlor level welcomes you into elegance, with soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and generous living space providing a perfect setting for entertaining. The impeccably-appointed custom kitchen is tailored to the chef with top-of-the-line appliances and ample counter space for prepping. Enjoy morning coffee at the breakfast bar and sit-down meals in the dining room overlooking the lovely gardens. Natural light is invited in by a wall of triple glazed glass that opens up for a refreshing breeze.



Ascend the artful custom staircase to the master retreat comprising the entire second level, presenting tranquil sleeping quarters, a home office, and finely-appointed spa bath to luxuriate in. Perched on the third story are 2 well-proportioned bedrooms, a shared full bathroom, guest room with an en-suite bath, and a convenient full-size laundry room. On the lower garden level, a large media room, additional bedroom and full bath completes the comfort.



This rarely-available rental sits in a stunning Greek Revival townhouse, one of four buildings in the historic 'Colonnade Row known for their unique continuous portico of tall wooden columns. The outstanding details don't stop there, and must be seen to be appreciated. Best of all is the location, on exclusive residential street in prime Brooklyn Heights near the Promenade, Montague Street shops and restaurants, and so much more.