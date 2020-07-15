All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

43 Willow Place

43 Willow Place · No Longer Available
Location

43 Willow Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
media room
Nestled on one of Brooklyn Heights' most desirable one-block-long streets, and among only 13 Certified Passive Houses in NYC, rests this exquisitely gut-renovated residence in prime Brooklyn Heights, now available for rent.

Meticulously redesigned, this spacious 5 bedroom plus home office, 4 and a half bath beauty affords turnkey living at its best, in the most coveted neighborhood of Brooklyn. A gracious parlor level welcomes you into elegance, with soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and generous living space providing a perfect setting for entertaining. The impeccably-appointed custom kitchen is tailored to the chef with top-of-the-line appliances and ample counter space for prepping. Enjoy morning coffee at the breakfast bar and sit-down meals in the dining room overlooking the lovely gardens. Natural light is invited in by a wall of triple glazed glass that opens up for a refreshing breeze.

Ascend the artful custom staircase to the master retreat comprising the entire second level, presenting tranquil sleeping quarters, a home office, and finely-appointed spa bath to luxuriate in. Perched on the third story are 2 well-proportioned bedrooms, a shared full bathroom, guest room with an en-suite bath, and a convenient full-size laundry room. On the lower garden level, a large media room, additional bedroom and full bath completes the comfort.

This rarely-available rental sits in a stunning Greek Revival townhouse, one of four buildings in the historic 'Colonnade Row known for their unique continuous portico of tall wooden columns. The outstanding details don't stop there, and must be seen to be appreciated. Best of all is the location, on exclusive residential street in prime Brooklyn Heights near the Promenade, Montague Street shops and restaurants, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Willow Place have any available units?
43 Willow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 43 Willow Place have?
Some of 43 Willow Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Willow Place currently offering any rent specials?
43 Willow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Willow Place pet-friendly?
No, 43 Willow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 43 Willow Place offer parking?
No, 43 Willow Place does not offer parking.
Does 43 Willow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Willow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Willow Place have a pool?
No, 43 Willow Place does not have a pool.
Does 43 Willow Place have accessible units?
No, 43 Willow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Willow Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Willow Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Willow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Willow Place does not have units with air conditioning.
