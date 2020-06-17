All apartments in Brooklyn
427 73rd Street

427 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

427 73rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Deposit accepted and application pending.

Extremely large, one-of-a-kind duplex with a backyard 3-bed/convertible 4-bed

Must have pristine credit! No smokers and no pets.

Extremely large, one-of-a-kind 3-bedroom convertible 4-bedroom duplex apartment with complete living space flexibility in a beautiful townhome on a tree-lined street. Just three blocks from the R train and four blocks from the express bus into Manhattan, this property should not be missed.

This bright 2-floor unit has 12 large windows, original character and details, hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. On the 1st floor is an open windowed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets. There is also a living room, dining area, and entrance to an extra-large backyard for entertaining.

The 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms, a sitting area and a bonus room that can be converted into a walk-in closet or used as an extra bedroom for a child or a home office. Tenants also have access to the unfinished basement for storage.
Call me for a viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much should you be paying for rent?

