427 73rd Street

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Extremely large, one-of-a-kind duplex with a backyard 3-bed/convertible 4-bed



Must have pristine credit! No smokers and no pets.



Extremely large, one-of-a-kind 3-bedroom convertible 4-bedroom duplex apartment with complete living space flexibility in a beautiful townhome on a tree-lined street. Just three blocks from the R train and four blocks from the express bus into Manhattan, this property should not be missed.



This bright 2-floor unit has 12 large windows, original character and details, hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. On the 1st floor is an open windowed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets. There is also a living room, dining area, and entrance to an extra-large backyard for entertaining.



The 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms, a sitting area and a bonus room that can be converted into a walk-in closet or used as an extra bedroom for a child or a home office. Tenants also have access to the unfinished basement for storage.

Call me for a viewing today.