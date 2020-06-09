All apartments in Brooklyn
425 Keap Street
425 Keap Street

Location

425 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$4,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Apartment 3B has 7 windows lining a massive 38 living room, 2 exposures for beautiful natural light and 4 over-sized closets including 2 double door closets in the bedroom. At 1,200sqft this is one of the biggest and most well appointed one bedroom lofts in the neighborhood!*Video Tour available upon requestThe Keap Street Lofts embody the rugged charm of this historic neighborhood. One of the few loft buildings that was originally residential, built in the 1920s, it received a meticulous renovation in the 1990s. Oversized lofts with brick walls, exposed steel beams, concrete windowsills, restored wood floors and (unlike almost any other loft style building in the neighborhood) abundant closets. Live-in super, reasonably priced storage lockers, laundry room and a free bike storage room round out the features of this premier building.Centrally located in Williamsburg you will find Keap Street to be quiet and charming, yet only a few blocks from all of the best shops and restaurants. The nearest subways are the G/L trains at Metropolitan and the JMZ at Marcy. Just a few blocks to the Williamsburg Bridge, it is a 10 minute drive to lower Manhattan.*We have multiple apartments/layouts available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Keap Street have any available units?
425 Keap Street has a unit available for $4,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 Keap Street have?
Some of 425 Keap Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Keap Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 Keap Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Keap Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 Keap Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 425 Keap Street offer parking?
No, 425 Keap Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 Keap Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Keap Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Keap Street have a pool?
No, 425 Keap Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 Keap Street have accessible units?
No, 425 Keap Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Keap Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Keap Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Keap Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Keap Street does not have units with air conditioning.
