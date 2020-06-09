425 Keap Street

Amenities

Apartment 3B has 7 windows lining a massive 38 living room, 2 exposures for beautiful natural light and 4 over-sized closets including 2 double door closets in the bedroom. At 1,200sqft this is one of the biggest and most well appointed one bedroom lofts in the neighborhood!*Video Tour available upon requestThe Keap Street Lofts embody the rugged charm of this historic neighborhood. One of the few loft buildings that was originally residential, built in the 1920s, it received a meticulous renovation in the 1990s. Oversized lofts with brick walls, exposed steel beams, concrete windowsills, restored wood floors and (unlike almost any other loft style building in the neighborhood) abundant closets. Live-in super, reasonably priced storage lockers, laundry room and a free bike storage room round out the features of this premier building.Centrally located in Williamsburg you will find Keap Street to be quiet and charming, yet only a few blocks from all of the best shops and restaurants. The nearest subways are the G/L trains at Metropolitan and the JMZ at Marcy. Just a few blocks to the Williamsburg Bridge, it is a 10 minute drive to lower Manhattan.*We have multiple apartments/layouts available