423 12th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in Park Slope, two blocks from Prospect Park, this stunning single-family brownstone combines the convenience of contemporary appliances and finishes with charm and accents throughout. Boasting a variety of desirable amenities, including a private backyard and terrace, home is bound to impress.Beginning on the first floor, youll discover a home office with walk-in closet which can also serve as an added bedroom, expansive den which could also be a kids play room, and full bathroom. This leads to the backyard deck and backyard. From here, make your way up the stairs to the second floor which features the open kitchen, living room and dining room. The top-of-the-line kitchen comes outfitted with distinctive granite countertops and a full suite of stainless steel appliances, including an LG fridge, Bosch dishwasher, and Bluestone gas range stove with vented hood. Just off the kitchen, youll find a half bath, and nearby access to the second floor terrace. The kitchen is an open faced layout leading to dining room and living room. The living room features three large windows, an exposed brick wall, and a custom mantle.On the third floor, youll enjoy three private bedrooms, all of which feature hardwood floors and large closets. The master bathroom comes outfitted with a sleek custom made double vanity, deep soaking tub, and a glass-enclosed shower with bench seating.In addition, this home is conveniently located -- youll be surrounded by a variety of transportation options, including the 7th Avenue, 9th Street and 4th Avenue subway stations, as well as the restaurants, bars and stores of 7th and 5th Avenues. Youll also enjoy close proximity to Prospect Park, which features a lake, zoo, botanic garden, and a variety of recreational facilities for endless outdoor relaxation.