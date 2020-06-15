All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
423 12th Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

423 12th Street

423 12th Street · (845) 741-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Location

423 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit HOUSE · Avail. now

$12,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Located in Park Slope, two blocks from Prospect Park, this stunning single-family brownstone combines the convenience of contemporary appliances and finishes with charm and accents throughout. Boasting a variety of desirable amenities, including a private backyard and terrace, home is bound to impress.Beginning on the first floor, youll discover a home office with walk-in closet which can also serve as an added bedroom, expansive den which could also be a kids play room, and full bathroom. This leads to the backyard deck and backyard. From here, make your way up the stairs to the second floor which features the open kitchen, living room and dining room. The top-of-the-line kitchen comes outfitted with distinctive granite countertops and a full suite of stainless steel appliances, including an LG fridge, Bosch dishwasher, and Bluestone gas range stove with vented hood. Just off the kitchen, youll find a half bath, and nearby access to the second floor terrace. The kitchen is an open faced layout leading to dining room and living room. The living room features three large windows, an exposed brick wall, and a custom mantle.On the third floor, youll enjoy three private bedrooms, all of which feature hardwood floors and large closets. The master bathroom comes outfitted with a sleek custom made double vanity, deep soaking tub, and a glass-enclosed shower with bench seating.In addition, this home is conveniently located -- youll be surrounded by a variety of transportation options, including the 7th Avenue, 9th Street and 4th Avenue subway stations, as well as the restaurants, bars and stores of 7th and 5th Avenues. Youll also enjoy close proximity to Prospect Park, which features a lake, zoo, botanic garden, and a variety of recreational facilities for endless outdoor relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 12th Street have any available units?
423 12th Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 12th Street have?
Some of 423 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 423 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 423 12th Street offer parking?
No, 423 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 423 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 12th Street have a pool?
No, 423 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 423 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
