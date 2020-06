Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils furnished

Do you need your own affordable 1 bedroom apartment? Lovely 2nd floor apartment with exposed brick and beautiful stain glass skylight. This apartment has a nice kitchen that opens into the living area. Apartment has nice wood floors and beautiful bright walls. Available immediately. Can be rented furnished for an extra monthly charge. Heat and water paid by owner. ( This unit is above an office storefront).