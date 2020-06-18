All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 42 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
42 Main Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

42 Main Street

42 Main Street · (646) 245-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

42 Main Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-F · Avail. now

$9,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
bike storage
sauna
NO FEE

Enjoy DUMBO penthouse splendor in this spectacular full-floor three-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium showplace with a private rooftop terrace.

Spanning 1,660 square feet and wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows, this gorgeous penthouse seems to float above the coveted DUMBO skyline. Arrive in the expansive great room where curved windows frame the Brooklyn Bridge approach. This spacious setting provides plenty of room for living and dining, while the designer kitchen sets the stage for impeccable meals with its sleek slab cabinetry, Pietra Serena countertops and premium stainless steel appliances, including a vented Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and dishwasher. Bedrooms are positioned down a quiet hallway for optimal tranquility. The spacious corner master suite features two wide closets and an en suite marble bathroom with steam shower and jetted tub, and a second extra-large bedroom features a step-up area perfect as a home office or playroom. In the hallway, you'll find another marble bathroom, a closet and a trash room with chute. Large-capacity vented LG washer dryer, four-zone central air conditioning, integrated audio, insulated windows and electronic shades add to this home's effortless comfort and convenience while upstairs a nearly 400-square-foot private roof terrace the only one in the building provides a front-row seat to the sights of Brooklyn, the New York Harbor and Governor's Island.

42 Main Street is a modern condominium building where residents enjoy part-time doorman service, a fitness center and sauna, bike room, storage and a large roof deck. Sublets and pets are permitted in this well-run building.

From this fantastic location at the corner of Main and Front Street, marvelous DUMBO attractions unfold at your feet. There's great seafood, French and Italian cuisine and vibrant nightlife nearby, and Empire Stores and St. Ann's Warehouse deliver world-class shopping and entertainment. Located just two blocks from Brooklyn Bridge Park, you'll have easy access to waterfront open space, jaw-dropping views and endless recreation while A/C, F, 2/3, R and 4/5 trains, plus the Fulton Ferry Landing, provide effortless access to the rest of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Main Street have any available units?
42 Main Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Main Street have?
Some of 42 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 42 Main Street offer parking?
No, 42 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Main Street have a pool?
No, 42 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 42 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 42 Main Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity