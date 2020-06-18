Amenities

Enjoy DUMBO penthouse splendor in this spectacular full-floor three-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium showplace with a private rooftop terrace.



Spanning 1,660 square feet and wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows, this gorgeous penthouse seems to float above the coveted DUMBO skyline. Arrive in the expansive great room where curved windows frame the Brooklyn Bridge approach. This spacious setting provides plenty of room for living and dining, while the designer kitchen sets the stage for impeccable meals with its sleek slab cabinetry, Pietra Serena countertops and premium stainless steel appliances, including a vented Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and dishwasher. Bedrooms are positioned down a quiet hallway for optimal tranquility. The spacious corner master suite features two wide closets and an en suite marble bathroom with steam shower and jetted tub, and a second extra-large bedroom features a step-up area perfect as a home office or playroom. In the hallway, you'll find another marble bathroom, a closet and a trash room with chute. Large-capacity vented LG washer dryer, four-zone central air conditioning, integrated audio, insulated windows and electronic shades add to this home's effortless comfort and convenience while upstairs a nearly 400-square-foot private roof terrace the only one in the building provides a front-row seat to the sights of Brooklyn, the New York Harbor and Governor's Island.



42 Main Street is a modern condominium building where residents enjoy part-time doorman service, a fitness center and sauna, bike room, storage and a large roof deck. Sublets and pets are permitted in this well-run building.



From this fantastic location at the corner of Main and Front Street, marvelous DUMBO attractions unfold at your feet. There's great seafood, French and Italian cuisine and vibrant nightlife nearby, and Empire Stores and St. Ann's Warehouse deliver world-class shopping and entertainment. Located just two blocks from Brooklyn Bridge Park, you'll have easy access to waterfront open space, jaw-dropping views and endless recreation while A/C, F, 2/3, R and 4/5 trains, plus the Fulton Ferry Landing, provide effortless access to the rest of the city.