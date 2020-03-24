All apartments in Brooklyn
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
418 Quincy Street
418 Quincy Street

418 Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

418 Quincy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Completely renovated, vaulted third floor unit in the heart of the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn offers its residents two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open kitchen. The fully remodeled unit, located in a charming brownstone building, is ideally suited for the perfect apartment share. Bright sunlight fills the unit's white-walled rooms, featuring stunning blonde oak hardwood flooring and large, black metal-framed windows. The white and gray ceramic-tiled kitchen, with window, opens into the living area through the gray slate breakfast bar and is equipped with completely new stainless steel appliances, including a 4-burner gas stove and dishwasher. The modern, all-white bathroom offers a shower/tub combination with chrome fixtures. As an added convenience, a shared washer and dryer are included for the residence. Ample closet space throughout.
The Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood is a renowned Walker's Paradise, with a score of 92/100. You'll have access to more than 450 restaurants, bars, grocery and drug stores, and coffee shops. Running errands and socializing couldn't be easier! With world-class public transportation, you'll be able to choose from a variety of options, including 17 bus lines (just steps from your front door), 6 subway lines, and 11 car shares, to commute to Downtown New York, which is less than a 20-minute drive. You won't want to miss the experience of living in one of Brooklyn's most vibrant, up-and-coming neighborhoods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Quincy Street have any available units?
418 Quincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 418 Quincy Street have?
Some of 418 Quincy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 Quincy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 418 Quincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 418 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 418 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 418 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Quincy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 418 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 418 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Quincy Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Quincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
