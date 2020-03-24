418 Quincy Street

Amenities
Completely renovated, vaulted third floor unit in the heart of the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn offers its residents two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open kitchen. The fully remodeled unit, located in a charming brownstone building, is ideally suited for the perfect apartment share. Bright sunlight fills the unit's white-walled rooms, featuring stunning blonde oak hardwood flooring and large, black metal-framed windows. The white and gray ceramic-tiled kitchen, with window, opens into the living area through the gray slate breakfast bar and is equipped with completely new stainless steel appliances, including a 4-burner gas stove and dishwasher. The modern, all-white bathroom offers a shower/tub combination with chrome fixtures. As an added convenience, a shared washer and dryer are included for the residence. Ample closet space throughout.
The Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood is a renowned Walker's Paradise, with a score of 92/100. You'll have access to more than 450 restaurants, bars, grocery and drug stores, and coffee shops. Running errands and socializing couldn't be easier! With world-class public transportation, you'll be able to choose from a variety of options, including 17 bus lines (just steps from your front door), 6 subway lines, and 11 car shares, to commute to Downtown New York, which is less than a 20-minute drive. You won't want to miss the experience of living in one of Brooklyn's most vibrant, up-and-coming neighborhoods!
