415 Leonard Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

415 Leonard Street

415 Leonard Street · (347) 517-1908
Location

415 Leonard Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6I · Avail. now

$6,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
elevator
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
LUXURY WILLIAMSBURG PARKSIDE CONDO FOR RENT! Located on the South end of McCarren Park on Leonard St between Bayard and Richardson.Gorgeous mint 3-bed, 3-bath duplex penthouse featuring 2 TERRACES in the heart of Williamsburg. This sun-drenched, pristine apartment offers 18 floor-to-ceiling windows (an art collectors dream), and a large open living space with room for dining area. ::More Residence Features::-Double height loft ceilings with Eastern exposure allowing morning sunlight to stream in-Two private west-facing terraces offering expansive views of the downtown Manhattan skyline and Williamsburg bridge-Flawless modern kitchen equipped with Sub Zero fridge, Miele dishwasher, and dark granite countertops-Master bathroom outfitted with Zuma deep soaking tub-Samsung washer/dryer and central A/C -Luxury condo building features a part-time doorman, elevator, large furnished common patio with 3 BBQ grills, playroom, and secured bike storage-Storage unit and parking both available through separate rentals-McCarren Park right in your backyard, with playgrounds, mile-long track, softball field, tennis courts, dog runs, and weekend farmers markets-Minutes from the Bedford L, East River Ferry, and all the acclaimed boutiques, bars, and eateries that have made Williamsburg the hottest neighborhood in NYCAvailable for late July or August 1 move in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Leonard Street have any available units?
415 Leonard Street has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Leonard Street have?
Some of 415 Leonard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Leonard Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 Leonard Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 Leonard Street offers parking.
Does 415 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Leonard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 415 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Leonard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 Leonard Street has units with air conditioning.
