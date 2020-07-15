415 Leonard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park doorman elevator parking playground bbq/grill bike storage tennis court

LUXURY WILLIAMSBURG PARKSIDE CONDO FOR RENT! Located on the South end of McCarren Park on Leonard St between Bayard and Richardson.Gorgeous mint 3-bed, 3-bath duplex penthouse featuring 2 TERRACES in the heart of Williamsburg. This sun-drenched, pristine apartment offers 18 floor-to-ceiling windows (an art collectors dream), and a large open living space with room for dining area. ::More Residence Features::-Double height loft ceilings with Eastern exposure allowing morning sunlight to stream in-Two private west-facing terraces offering expansive views of the downtown Manhattan skyline and Williamsburg bridge-Flawless modern kitchen equipped with Sub Zero fridge, Miele dishwasher, and dark granite countertops-Master bathroom outfitted with Zuma deep soaking tub-Samsung washer/dryer and central A/C -Luxury condo building features a part-time doorman, elevator, large furnished common patio with 3 BBQ grills, playroom, and secured bike storage-Storage unit and parking both available through separate rentals-McCarren Park right in your backyard, with playgrounds, mile-long track, softball field, tennis courts, dog runs, and weekend farmers markets-Minutes from the Bedford L, East River Ferry, and all the acclaimed boutiques, bars, and eateries that have made Williamsburg the hottest neighborhood in NYCAvailable for late July or August 1 move in.