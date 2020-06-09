412 Evergreen Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Brand new Two bedroom! Be Part of Bushwick's newest amenity building. Elevator building with GYM, Laundry Room, Pet Spa, Awesome Landscaped Roof Top, Bike Room, and Parking GarageTwo bedroom apartment with Private Balcony and Floor To Ceiling Windows! Seriously the best layout. Custom kitchen with island bar, Dishwasher and all stainless steal appliances.Amazing Closet space and large size bedrooms!Building with Landscaped Roof Deck, Pet Spa, Laundry Room, Bike Room and Available indoor Parking!Central Air and Heat - Guarantors Accepted - Pets Allowed * by Approval - Balcony / Patio / DeckAdvertised price is net after a one time $1800 credit.Showing by appointment only. rennit4213