All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 412 Evergreen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
412 Evergreen Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

412 Evergreen Avenue

412 Evergreen Avenue · (347) 598-3934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

412 Evergreen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Brand new Two bedroom! Be Part of Bushwick's newest amenity building. Elevator building with GYM, Laundry Room, Pet Spa, Awesome Landscaped Roof Top, Bike Room, and Parking GarageTwo bedroom apartment with Private Balcony and Floor To Ceiling Windows! Seriously the best layout. Custom kitchen with island bar, Dishwasher and all stainless steal appliances.Amazing Closet space and large size bedrooms!Building with Landscaped Roof Deck, Pet Spa, Laundry Room, Bike Room and Available indoor Parking!Central Air and Heat - Guarantors Accepted - Pets Allowed * by Approval - Balcony / Patio / DeckAdvertised price is net after a one time $1800 credit.Showing by appointment only. rennit4213

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
412 Evergreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 412 Evergreen Avenue have?
Some of 412 Evergreen Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 Evergreen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Evergreen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Evergreen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 412 Evergreen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 412 Evergreen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 412 Evergreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Evergreen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Evergreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 Evergreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 Evergreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 Evergreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Evergreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Evergreen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Evergreen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 Evergreen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 412 Evergreen Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity