Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

NO FEE! Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with huge deck for rent on 12th Street between 7th & 8th Avenues in South Slope, Beautiful wood floors throughout, custom maple kitchen with dishwasher and stunning marble bathroom. Relax on your private and spacious Brazilian hardwood deck equipped with new gas grill and table seating for 8. Access to private storage in basement and shared laundry (with 2 other tenants) 2 blocks from Prospect Park and the band shell. 3 blocks from the F train.