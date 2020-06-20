All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
41 Lincoln Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

41 Lincoln Place

41 Lincoln Place · (718) 923-8020
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

41 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit UPPER TRIP · Avail. now

$9,750

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Outdoor space, outdoor space, outdoor space, PLUS location, location, Location in Prime Park Slope close to all the cool stuff to see and do and eat and shop. As if that were not enough, this immaculate and thoughtfully proportioned triplex 5 bedroom home has a gorgeous 20' x 15' (300 SF) deck, open and bright kitchen, 3.5 baths, high ceilings, pretty floors, original details, washer dryer and private entrance. Owner prefers no pets but will consider. Move in is July 15 and a 2-year lease is preferred. Chic, luxurious, and loaded with amenities and charm. Heat & water are included, Central air on top floor, wired for Verizon FIOS, Non- Smoking building. You'll be sooooo comfortable being at home more.... Inside out OUTSIDE. Owner will pay a small portion of the broker fee for approved tenant.Finally, Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Lincoln Place have any available units?
41 Lincoln Place has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 41 Lincoln Place currently offering any rent specials?
41 Lincoln Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Lincoln Place pet-friendly?
No, 41 Lincoln Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 41 Lincoln Place offer parking?
No, 41 Lincoln Place does not offer parking.
Does 41 Lincoln Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Lincoln Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Lincoln Place have a pool?
No, 41 Lincoln Place does not have a pool.
Does 41 Lincoln Place have accessible units?
No, 41 Lincoln Place does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Lincoln Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Lincoln Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Lincoln Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41 Lincoln Place has units with air conditioning.
