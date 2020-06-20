41 Lincoln Place

Amenities

Outdoor space, outdoor space, outdoor space, PLUS location, location, Location in Prime Park Slope close to all the cool stuff to see and do and eat and shop. As if that were not enough, this immaculate and thoughtfully proportioned triplex 5 bedroom home has a gorgeous 20' x 15' (300 SF) deck, open and bright kitchen, 3.5 baths, high ceilings, pretty floors, original details, washer dryer and private entrance. Owner prefers no pets but will consider. Move in is July 15 and a 2-year lease is preferred. Chic, luxurious, and loaded with amenities and charm. Heat & water are included, Central air on top floor, wired for Verizon FIOS, Non- Smoking building. You'll be sooooo comfortable being at home more.... Inside out OUTSIDE. Owner will pay a small portion of the broker fee for approved tenant.Finally, Welcome Home!