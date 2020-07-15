All apartments in Brooklyn
41 Clarkson Avenue

41 Clarkson Avenue · (917) 406-9075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
Modern, 2 bed, 1 bath condo in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, just 1.5 blocks to Parkside subway and Prospect Park. This first floor unit is quite bright, given the north and east exposures. Beautiful open kitchen with window, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Tall 9 ceilings and tastefully finished oak hardwood flooring throughout. Window air-conditioning. Sorry, no pets! Short distance to the Q, B or Shuttle for quick access to the city. The surrounding neighborhood is alive with conveniences, coffee shops, restaurants and bars. Shown by appointment only. Contact us to set up a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Clarkson Avenue have any available units?
41 Clarkson Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Clarkson Avenue have?
Some of 41 Clarkson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Clarkson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
41 Clarkson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Clarkson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 41 Clarkson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 41 Clarkson Avenue offer parking?
No, 41 Clarkson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 41 Clarkson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Clarkson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Clarkson Avenue have a pool?
No, 41 Clarkson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 41 Clarkson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 41 Clarkson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Clarkson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Clarkson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Clarkson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41 Clarkson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
