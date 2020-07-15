41 Clarkson Avenue

Amenities

Modern, 2 bed, 1 bath condo in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, just 1.5 blocks to Parkside subway and Prospect Park. This first floor unit is quite bright, given the north and east exposures. Beautiful open kitchen with window, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Tall 9 ceilings and tastefully finished oak hardwood flooring throughout. Window air-conditioning. Sorry, no pets! Short distance to the Q, B or Shuttle for quick access to the city. The surrounding neighborhood is alive with conveniences, coffee shops, restaurants and bars. Shown by appointment only. Contact us to set up a private showing.