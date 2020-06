41 BEVY CT, 2

Amenities

recently renovated media room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

NEWLY RENOVATED BRAND NEW! BRAND NEW!! 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATHS APT NEW FRESH ALL WHITE PAINT ON THE WALLS, YOUR OWN WHITE GORGEOUS WHITE HOUSE MOVE IN READY!!! STEPS TO CAFES AND LAUNDROMAT, DELI & GROCERY STORES EASY TRANS FEW MINUTES TO BUS STOPS - B3, B4 & B36 AND Q TRAIN ON SHEEPSHEAD BAY TRAIN STOP ON Q TRAIN. BEAUTIFUL AND SERENE NEIGHBORHOOD, THEATER, BANKS, FEW MINUTES TO SHOPPING MALLS - KINGS PLAZA ON FLATBUSH, SEARS APPLE BEES, DINER & MORE SEE PICS & RENT NOW. WON'T LAST . MANY CALLERS ALREADY! ACT VERY FAST!! CALL SAM FOR VIEWING ...MANY OTHER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE