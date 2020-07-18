Amenities

Maximum Comfort Luxury 1.5 Bedroom, 1 Bath.Welcome to 405 Park Place, Apartment 2. This modern with some old charm 1.5 bedroom apartment is situated on the 2nd floor of a gorgeous brownstone; on a sunny and silent tree lined block in Prospect Heights. Inside this exquisite space, occupants will enjoy a spacious 800 sq. ft. layout featuring over sized, pre-war windows with original moldings, central heat and air, 10-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, and original 5 panel doors throughout. The apartment features an open kitchen with clean white cabinetry, marble floors, LG stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Ample cabinet space leading into an open living area drenched in natural light, modern bathroom with exquisite marble finishes. The apartment door opens into ample closet spaces. In the rear of the apartment are two spacious bedrooms with generous closet space and windows streaming plenty of natural light. 405 Park Place is conveniently located in close proximity to 7 train lines, including the 2 & 3 trains at Grand Army Plaza, the Shuttle at Park Place, and the Q & B trains at 7th Avenue, as well as numerous bars, restaurants, and social venues, including major Brooklyn landmarksProspect Park, Grand Army Plaza, Botanic Gardens, Brooklyn Museum and the Brooklyn Public Library.