Brooklyn, NY
405 Park Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:17 AM

405 Park Place

405 Park Place · (718) 210-4006
Location

405 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Maximum Comfort Luxury 1.5 Bedroom, 1 Bath.Welcome to 405 Park Place, Apartment 2. This modern with some old charm 1.5 bedroom apartment is situated on the 2nd floor of a gorgeous brownstone; on a sunny and silent tree lined block in Prospect Heights. Inside this exquisite space, occupants will enjoy a spacious 800 sq. ft. layout featuring over sized, pre-war windows with original moldings, central heat and air, 10-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, and original 5 panel doors throughout. The apartment features an open kitchen with clean white cabinetry, marble floors, LG stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Ample cabinet space leading into an open living area drenched in natural light, modern bathroom with exquisite marble finishes. The apartment door opens into ample closet spaces. In the rear of the apartment are two spacious bedrooms with generous closet space and windows streaming plenty of natural light. 405 Park Place is conveniently located in close proximity to 7 train lines, including the 2 & 3 trains at Grand Army Plaza, the Shuttle at Park Place, and the Q & B trains at 7th Avenue, as well as numerous bars, restaurants, and social venues, including major Brooklyn landmarksProspect Park, Grand Army Plaza, Botanic Gardens, Brooklyn Museum and the Brooklyn Public Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Park Place have any available units?
405 Park Place has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Park Place have?
Some of 405 Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
405 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 405 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 405 Park Place offer parking?
No, 405 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 405 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Park Place have a pool?
No, 405 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 405 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 405 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 Park Place has units with air conditioning.
