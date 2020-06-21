All apartments in Brooklyn
394 15th Street

394 15th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

394 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-RR · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Now is your chance to live in close proximity to Prospect Park as well as have your own private outdoor space!
Unit 1RR is a quiet, sweet and well appointed apartment with everything you need! Upon entering this ground level apartment, you will find open kitchen/living area with a working fireplace and large window. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances plus a dishwasher and microwave. Off of this open area is a spacious bedroom with large closet plus a door leading to your private outdoor space.
The curved stairs will lead you to the sizable finished lower level with a huge closet and another egress accessing the outside BBQ area and garden.
394 15th Street is directly across from the Park Slope Armory YMCA and just a few blocks from the expansive and beautiful Prospect Park. Surrounded by wonderful restaurants (Ladybird Bakery, Cafe Steinhof, The Double Windsor to name a few) plus retail shops as well. The newly opened Nitehawk Cinema is just around the corner! The F/G lines and multiple bus options make commuting a breeze.
This opportunity should not be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 15th Street have any available units?
394 15th Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 394 15th Street have?
Some of 394 15th Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
394 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 394 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 394 15th Street offer parking?
No, 394 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 394 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 15th Street have a pool?
No, 394 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 394 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 394 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 394 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 394 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 394 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
