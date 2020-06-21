Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Now is your chance to live in close proximity to Prospect Park as well as have your own private outdoor space!

Unit 1RR is a quiet, sweet and well appointed apartment with everything you need! Upon entering this ground level apartment, you will find open kitchen/living area with a working fireplace and large window. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances plus a dishwasher and microwave. Off of this open area is a spacious bedroom with large closet plus a door leading to your private outdoor space.

The curved stairs will lead you to the sizable finished lower level with a huge closet and another egress accessing the outside BBQ area and garden.

394 15th Street is directly across from the Park Slope Armory YMCA and just a few blocks from the expansive and beautiful Prospect Park. Surrounded by wonderful restaurants (Ladybird Bakery, Cafe Steinhof, The Double Windsor to name a few) plus retail shops as well. The newly opened Nitehawk Cinema is just around the corner! The F/G lines and multiple bus options make commuting a breeze.

This opportunity should not be missed!