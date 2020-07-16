392 9th Street

Amenities

Extraordinary opportunity to live in this stunning home in prime Park Slope. Built in 1910, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a private roof deck, private basement storage, and a private washer and dryer. Classic charm is reflected in its original details and complemented by stylish contemporary design and updates. Recent improvements to this turnkey triplex include central AC and tasteful renovations to kitchen and baths. Upon entering the home through your private entrance, you are met with a large, gracious foyer flanked by the living room and the dining room. Natural light floods the living room from oversized, floor to ceiling windows that offer views of Manhattan and the lush Brooklyn treetops. The large dining room offers a bright welcoming space that can host your family meals or dinners with friends. The kitchen, which is located adjacent to the dining room, features granite counter-tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, and a large window overlooking Park Slope gardens. The first floor includes an in-unit washer and dryer for convenience and pantry for storage.

Up the stately staircase, the second floor contains 3 bedrooms. An enormous, 20 foot-wide, master bedroom is located in the front of the house and features a beautiful decorative fireplace mantle, two closets for ample storage, and two large windows with Manhattan skyline views. In the rear of the home are two generously-sized bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet. Up one flight to the third floor is a loft, which can be used as a fourth bedroom, study, home office or second living floor. The third floor includes front and rear roof deck access. Totaling over 500 square feet, the outdoor space offers plenty of room to entertain, grill, sunbath, and take in the unparalleled views. The front terrace offers picturesque views of the Freedom Tower and downtown Manhattan.

The home is ideally located steps from the 7th Avenue train station, top-rated restaurants, Park Slope Library, P.S. 39, and Prospect Park.

Available for July 1st occupancy. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Heat, hot water, and concierge garbage and snow removal services included.,This spectacular triplex NO-FEE townhouse with large, outdoor space has the scale, quality, and location to be your home for years to come. The recently renovated unit with central air seamlessly blends modern amenities with original detail and charm.



Overview: No-Fee, 3 bedrooms (convertible to 4), 1.5 bathrooms, triplex layout that is 2,000 square feet plus 500 square feet of outdoor space. The apartment was recently renovated with central AC, updated bathrooms, refurbished flooring, and new lighting. Includes storage space, if desired. Pets upon request.