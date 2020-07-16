All apartments in Brooklyn
392 9th Street

392 9th Street · (718) 483-6755
Location

392 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
bbq/grill
Extraordinary opportunity to live in this stunning home in prime Park Slope. Built in 1910, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a private roof deck, private basement storage, and a private washer and dryer. Classic charm is reflected in its original details and complemented by stylish contemporary design and updates. Recent improvements to this turnkey triplex include central AC and tasteful renovations to kitchen and baths. Upon entering the home through your private entrance, you are met with a large, gracious foyer flanked by the living room and the dining room. Natural light floods the living room from oversized, floor to ceiling windows that offer views of Manhattan and the lush Brooklyn treetops. The large dining room offers a bright welcoming space that can host your family meals or dinners with friends. The kitchen, which is located adjacent to the dining room, features granite counter-tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, and a large window overlooking Park Slope gardens. The first floor includes an in-unit washer and dryer for convenience and pantry for storage.
Up the stately staircase, the second floor contains 3 bedrooms. An enormous, 20 foot-wide, master bedroom is located in the front of the house and features a beautiful decorative fireplace mantle, two closets for ample storage, and two large windows with Manhattan skyline views. In the rear of the home are two generously-sized bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet. Up one flight to the third floor is a loft, which can be used as a fourth bedroom, study, home office or second living floor. The third floor includes front and rear roof deck access. Totaling over 500 square feet, the outdoor space offers plenty of room to entertain, grill, sunbath, and take in the unparalleled views. The front terrace offers picturesque views of the Freedom Tower and downtown Manhattan.
The home is ideally located steps from the 7th Avenue train station, top-rated restaurants, Park Slope Library, P.S. 39, and Prospect Park.
Available for July 1st occupancy. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Heat, hot water, and concierge garbage and snow removal services included.,This spectacular triplex NO-FEE townhouse with large, outdoor space has the scale, quality, and location to be your home for years to come. The recently renovated unit with central air seamlessly blends modern amenities with original detail and charm.

Upon entering the home through your private entrance, you are met with a large, gracious foyer flanked by the living room and the dining room. Natural light floods the living room from oversized, floor to ceiling windows that offer views of Manhattan and the lush Brooklyn treetops. The large dining room offers a bright welcoming space that can host your family meals or dinners with friends. The kitchen, which is located adjacent to the dining room, features granite counter-tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, and a large window overlooking Park Slope gardens. The first floor includes an in-unit washer and dryer for convenience and pantry for storage.

Up the stately staircase, the second floor contains 3 bedrooms. An enormous, 20 foot-wide, master bedroom is located in the front of the house and features a beautiful decorative fireplace mantel, two closets for ample storage, and two large windows with Manhattan skyline views. In the rear of the home are two generously-sized bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet. Up one flight to the third floor is a loft, which can be used as a fourth bedroom, study, home office or second living floor. The third floor includes front and rear roof deck access. Totaling over 500 square feet, the outdoor space offers plenty of room to entertain, grill, sunbath, and take in the unparalleled views. The front terrace offers picturesque views of the Freedom Tower and downtown Manhattan.

The home is ideally located steps from the 7th Avenue train station, top-rated restaurants, Park Slope Library, P.S. 39, and Prospect Park.

Overview: No-Fee, 3 bedrooms (convertible to 4), 1.5 bathrooms, triplex layout that is 2,000 square feet plus 500 square feet of outdoor space. The apartment was recently renovated with central AC, updated bathrooms, refurbished flooring, and new lighting. Includes storage space, if desired. Pets upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 9th Street have any available units?
392 9th Street has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 392 9th Street have?
Some of 392 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
392 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 392 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 392 9th Street offer parking?
No, 392 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 392 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 392 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 9th Street have a pool?
No, 392 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 392 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 392 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 392 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 392 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 392 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 392 9th Street has units with air conditioning.
