Amenities

all utils included microwave internet access furnished

The studio is located on the garden level of our brownstone in historic Park Slope. Fully furnished with a queen size bed, breakfast/dinner area and sitting area. The kitchenette is fully equipped including toaster, coffee maker and microwave.Easy subway access to all major lines and walking distance to Prospect Park, shopping and restaurants.Wifi, cable TV and all utilities included in rent. Min of 30 day furnished rental. Also avail unfurnished for long term tenant.