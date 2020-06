Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a great one! This apartment has a private, serene and green outdoor space just off the bedroom which also has a ginormous walk in closet. There is ample living space with a separate windowed kitchen with a dishwasher and with plenty of storage. The bathroom is updated and there are plenty of closets as well as a nice living space. This is a great apartment at a great price! Pets on approval.