Beautiful townhouse top floor apt on sought after Pacific St!! A tree lined block in the heart of Boerum Hill. Full floor apartment of 4 story home - Large bedroom with a side office or walk-in closet with window. This lovely apartment has northern & southern exposures and hardwood floors. Up the stoop then two flights. Heat and hot water included. Pet Free Building. Great apt at a great price! Available July 15th 2020