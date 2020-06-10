All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 380 DEGRAW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
380 DEGRAW STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

380 DEGRAW STREET

380 Degraw Street · (718) 875-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

380 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit HOUSE · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Casual elegance is reflected in the generously proportioned rooms throughout this mint 4 story brownstone located on a tree lined block. The living room with open dining area is flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and has beautiful crown molding, original shutters and white marble mantel. The extra-large eat-in-kitchen has all white custom storage cabinets, the best stainless steel appliances, soapstone counters and a door to a terrace with steps down to a fantastic landscaped garden.

The garden floor has been set up for media and playroom plus full bath. There is a newly designed bluestone terrace, great for enjoying outside dining. Beyond is grass and landscaped garden. The floor over the parlor has 2 large bedrooms plus home office and renovated windowed bathroom. The top floor also has 2 large bedrooms, spa-like bathroom and small bedroom transformed into a custom walk-in closet. In the hall is a laundry area and a skylight. The basement has amazing storage space and the area for your wine cellar. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 DEGRAW STREET have any available units?
380 DEGRAW STREET has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 380 DEGRAW STREET have?
Some of 380 DEGRAW STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 DEGRAW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
380 DEGRAW STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 DEGRAW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 380 DEGRAW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 380 DEGRAW STREET offer parking?
No, 380 DEGRAW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 380 DEGRAW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 DEGRAW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 DEGRAW STREET have a pool?
No, 380 DEGRAW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 380 DEGRAW STREET have accessible units?
No, 380 DEGRAW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 380 DEGRAW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 DEGRAW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 DEGRAW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 DEGRAW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 380 DEGRAW STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity