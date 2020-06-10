380 DEGRAW STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Casual elegance is reflected in the generously proportioned rooms throughout this mint 4 story brownstone located on a tree lined block. The living room with open dining area is flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and has beautiful crown molding, original shutters and white marble mantel. The extra-large eat-in-kitchen has all white custom storage cabinets, the best stainless steel appliances, soapstone counters and a door to a terrace with steps down to a fantastic landscaped garden.



The garden floor has been set up for media and playroom plus full bath. There is a newly designed bluestone terrace, great for enjoying outside dining. Beyond is grass and landscaped garden. The floor over the parlor has 2 large bedrooms plus home office and renovated windowed bathroom. The top floor also has 2 large bedrooms, spa-like bathroom and small bedroom transformed into a custom walk-in closet. In the hall is a laundry area and a skylight. The basement has amazing storage space and the area for your wine cellar. Shown by appointment only.