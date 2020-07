Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

Williamsburg Prime - GIANT 1BR Convertible 2BR - Wonderful conditionGreat 1BR apartment located in *PRIME* Williamsburg area. Full separate kitchen. Closet space in each room. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Great High ceilings and Non stop natural light! Wonderful opportunity to live large in Williamsburg prime. 1 Block away from the J,Z trains and many restaurants and bars in the area! DONT MISS OUT - BEST DEAL IN BROOKLYN!For more info please contact Tom Tom.L@AlphaNYC.com