371 Humboldt St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym bike storage

This beautiful sun-filled two bedroom features an open layout, a fully renovated kitchen with breathtaking skyline views with a spacious private terrace!!Make yourself at home at this luxurious new development in Williamsburg. 371 Humboldt is everything you could ask for in full-service living; friendly staff, state-of-the-art gym, relaxed recreation room, stunning rooftop with a 360 degree view, to name just a few of the amenities this building has to offer. Located steps from the L train stop Graham Ave, access to Manhattan and the rest of the city couldnt be easier, but with all the restaurants, shops and bustle of Williamsburg, residents will have little reason to leave. This unit boasts fantastic natural light and striking views complimented by solid oak floors. Each bedroom has its own PTAC unit, allowing occupants the ability to control their rooms environment. Laundry in unit saves you the trip downstairs or across the street and if youve not been had that before, youll quickly wonder how you could live any other way.Photos are of a similar unit in the building.ADVERTISED PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE. THE UNIT IS OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!!! Gross rent:$5,075 Net Rent:$4,652 choice1315