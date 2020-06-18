All apartments in Brooklyn
371 Humboldt St
371 Humboldt St

371 Humboldt Street · (862) 596-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

371 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
bike storage
This beautiful sun-filled two bedroom features an open layout, a fully renovated kitchen with breathtaking skyline views with a spacious private terrace!!Make yourself at home at this luxurious new development in Williamsburg. 371 Humboldt is everything you could ask for in full-service living; friendly staff, state-of-the-art gym, relaxed recreation room, stunning rooftop with a 360 degree view, to name just a few of the amenities this building has to offer. Located steps from the L train stop Graham Ave, access to Manhattan and the rest of the city couldnt be easier, but with all the restaurants, shops and bustle of Williamsburg, residents will have little reason to leave. This unit boasts fantastic natural light and striking views complimented by solid oak floors. Each bedroom has its own PTAC unit, allowing occupants the ability to control their rooms environment. Laundry in unit saves you the trip downstairs or across the street and if youve not been had that before, youll quickly wonder how you could live any other way.Photos are of a similar unit in the building.ADVERTISED PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE. THE UNIT IS OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!!! Gross rent:$5,075 Net Rent:$4,652 choice1315

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Humboldt St have any available units?
371 Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 371 Humboldt St have?
Some of 371 Humboldt St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
371 Humboldt St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Humboldt St pet-friendly?
No, 371 Humboldt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 371 Humboldt St offer parking?
No, 371 Humboldt St does not offer parking.
Does 371 Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 Humboldt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 371 Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 371 Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 371 Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Humboldt St has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Humboldt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 Humboldt St does not have units with air conditioning.
