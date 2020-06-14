All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

365 Bridge Street

365 Bridge Street · (917) 825-1449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

365 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-O · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
yoga
ART-DECO DELIGHT.

Livestreams this weekend Saturday and Sunday, please reach me anytime for details!

$4150 net effective rent w/ one month free one a 13mo lease ($4500 gross rent)
Livestreams and video coming soon! Welcome to the landmarked BellTell Lofts Condominium, Brooklyn's first Skyscraper and one of the most prestigious buildings in Downtown Brooklyn! As you enter the Loft, you're greeted by beamed, soaring ceilings that frame the 1000+ square foot, east-facing 1BR/2BA home w/ additional home office. The expansive, open chef's kitchen includes a large island, extensive cabinetry, wine cooler, dishwasher, gas range, and endless premium counter space. The master bedroom suite easily fits a king set, has a large stand-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom. On the opposite side of the apartment, and just past the stacked Washer/Dryer, is a queen-sized 2nd room (please note, this is an interior room with no windows) with closet.

The full-service amenity offering includes a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, common roof terraces, media lounge, yoga room, fully-equipped gym, kids playroom, business center, bike room and indoor parking & self-storage (both subject to availability). Downtown Brooklyn is now home to an impressive array of neighborhood amenities including the DeKalb Market and Food Hall, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and Willoughby Square Park. Transit options are abundant and diverse (R, 2/3, Q, B, A/C, F/G and 4/5).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Bridge Street have any available units?
365 Bridge Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 365 Bridge Street have?
Some of 365 Bridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
365 Bridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 365 Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 365 Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 365 Bridge Street does offer parking.
Does 365 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 Bridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 365 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 365 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 365 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Bridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Bridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 365 Bridge Street has units with air conditioning.
