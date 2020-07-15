364 Park Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Awesome bright place at the nexus of Brooklyn. Right in the heart of Prospect Heights, this sun-drenched 2 bedroom home comes with full washer/dryer stack, amazing views, and close proximity to Park Slope, Downtown Brooklyn, and Prospect Park. Both bedrooms have large closets and the living dining room is a massive 15.819.3 feet. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Hardwood floors grace the whole apartment. Nearby you'll find cafes, restaurants, bookstores, bars, and more.



Contact us today to see this place before someone snatches it up.