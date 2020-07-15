All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 364 Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
364 Park Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

364 Park Place

364 Park Place · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

364 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome bright place at the nexus of Brooklyn. Right in the heart of Prospect Heights, this sun-drenched 2 bedroom home comes with full washer/dryer stack, amazing views, and close proximity to Park Slope, Downtown Brooklyn, and Prospect Park. Both bedrooms have large closets and the living dining room is a massive 15.819.3 feet. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Hardwood floors grace the whole apartment. Nearby you'll find cafes, restaurants, bookstores, bars, and more.

Contact us today to see this place before someone snatches it up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Park Place have any available units?
364 Park Place has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 364 Park Place have?
Some of 364 Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
364 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 364 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 364 Park Place offer parking?
No, 364 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 364 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Park Place have a pool?
No, 364 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 364 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 364 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 364 Park Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity