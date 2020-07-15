364 Park Place

Amenities
Awesome bright place at the nexus of Brooklyn. Right in the heart of Prospect Heights, this sun-drenched 2 bedroom home comes with full washer/dryer stack, amazing views, and close proximity to Park Slope, Downtown Brooklyn, and Prospect Park. Both bedrooms have large closets and the living dining room is a massive 15.819.3 feet. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Hardwood floors grace the whole apartment. Nearby you'll find cafes, restaurants, bookstores, bars, and more.
