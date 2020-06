Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6290 ARI :)Hardwood floorsPlenty of natural lightClosets galoreOpen kitchenSpacious common areasLux tile bathCentral air / heatSun room*Completely private backyard!Net effective rent after 1 month freeMinutes to the C at Ralph! 20 minutes to Manhattan! Close to fantastic bars and restaurants, cafes, galleries, parks and more!Transit:C at Ralph AvJ at Halsey StAC at Utica AvC at Rockaway AvJZ at Gates AvI will find the perfect apt for you for no fee!* skyline14559