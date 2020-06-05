36 Willow Place

Amenities

Spacious one bedroom in Brownstone with lots of light. Located on a quiet, charming block minutes to Brooklyn Bridge Park/Pier 6, Promenade and Atlantic Ave shops. Third floor walk-up. This lovely unit features a open living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, pass through kitchen and large "two-room" bedroom with lots of closets. The bathroom includes a shower stall (no tub).



Heat and Hot water included in the rent

Cat Friendly.

Available July 15th/August 1st.



