All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 36 Willow Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
36 Willow Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

36 Willow Place

36 Willow Place · (917) 405-7342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

36 Willow Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious one bedroom in Brownstone with lots of light. Located on a quiet, charming block minutes to Brooklyn Bridge Park/Pier 6, Promenade and Atlantic Ave shops. Third floor walk-up. This lovely unit features a open living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, pass through kitchen and large "two-room" bedroom with lots of closets. The bathroom includes a shower stall (no tub).

Heat and Hot water included in the rent
Cat Friendly.
Available July 15th/August 1st.

Email or text exclusive agent for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Willow Place have any available units?
36 Willow Place has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 36 Willow Place currently offering any rent specials?
36 Willow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Willow Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Willow Place is pet friendly.
Does 36 Willow Place offer parking?
No, 36 Willow Place does not offer parking.
Does 36 Willow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Willow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Willow Place have a pool?
No, 36 Willow Place does not have a pool.
Does 36 Willow Place have accessible units?
No, 36 Willow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Willow Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Willow Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Willow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Willow Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 36 Willow Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity