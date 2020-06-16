348 90th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment with a mix of modern and classic finishes. Gleaming hardwood floors through out, ample windows soaking in sunlight and a great amount of closet space. Eat in windowed galley kitchen with Stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, granite counter tops and custom birch wood cabinets, it is the ideal space for a chef at heart. Large open living room with enough space for living and dining, perfect for entertaining with 2 King size bedrooms and a spacious full bathroom. Located in Prime Bay ridge just a few blocks to the subway in both directions (86th St & 95th St Station), and plenty of shopping, restaurants, lounges, bars and so much more.