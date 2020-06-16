All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

348 90th Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

348 90th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment with a mix of modern and classic finishes. Gleaming hardwood floors through out, ample windows soaking in sunlight and a great amount of closet space. Eat in windowed galley kitchen with Stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, granite counter tops and custom birch wood cabinets, it is the ideal space for a chef at heart. Large open living room with enough space for living and dining, perfect for entertaining with 2 King size bedrooms and a spacious full bathroom. Located in Prime Bay ridge just a few blocks to the subway in both directions (86th St & 95th St Station), and plenty of shopping, restaurants, lounges, bars and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 90th Street have any available units?
348 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 348 90th Street have?
Some of 348 90th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 348 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 348 90th Street offer parking?
No, 348 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 348 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 90th Street have a pool?
No, 348 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 348 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 348 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 90th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 90th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
