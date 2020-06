Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils microwave

Top floor in Park Slope. Great 1.5 bedroom on a quiet tree-lined block.

Huge kitchen with a microwave and original tin ceilings. The apartment has a great layout with hardwood floors and tons of light!!!

The neighborhood offers everything from food, shopping, Prospect Park and the R, F,G trains just a 1/2 block away.

Call for an appointment. This is a must see.

Heat and hot water included but sorry, no pets.

Broker fee One Month rent