Located in the center of Sunset Park, this cozy renovated three bedroom offers everything you need! The apartment features 3 spacious bedrooms, a separate kitchen and a spacious living room.With a two block distance to a the subway station at 45th street and 4th ave, you can get anywhere in the five boroughs with ease! Laundry is half a block away! Walking distance to NYU Lutheran Langone Hospital and Industry City.