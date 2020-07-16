All apartments in Brooklyn
346 Chauncey Street

346 Chauncey Street · (347) 913-5846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

346 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gut-renovated floor through 2-bedroom apartment! Available August 1st (or as soon as July 23rd).
This two bedroom floor-through home situated at the top of the building's stoop features an impressive ceiling height, as it occupies the full parlor level of this brick Brownstone-style townhome. It's available almost immediately (the tenant likely needs two weeks' notice)!
With exposed brick, hardwood floors, ornate floor moldings and original woodwork in the oversized window frames, you'll love the character throughout this apartment.
The great room is just short of 30 feet long, featuring big windows at one end to let in ample sunlight, and a stainless steel white kitchen (including dishwasher) with quartz countertop at the other end.
The master bedroom is king sized, flooded with light and features two wide closets with extra storage above. The bright second bedroom is perfect for a bunk bed and desk or for usage as a large office.
Situated in Stuyvesant Heights, 346 Chauncey Street is located mere minutes from the Ralph Avenue stop on the A/C lines (under 20 minutes to Manhattan) or the Halsey St station on the J line (direct access to LES). With such local hot-spots as Butch & Coco, MacDonough Cafe, Noel's Cafe, Three Seven Sisters, plus Rite Aid & Associated Supermarkets nearbynot to mention a laundromat down the blockyou'll not have to trek far for all your daily needs.
Heat & hot water are included with rent. Standard broker's fee applies.
Email today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

