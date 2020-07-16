Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Gut-renovated floor through 2-bedroom apartment! Available August 1st (or as soon as July 23rd).

This two bedroom floor-through home situated at the top of the building's stoop features an impressive ceiling height, as it occupies the full parlor level of this brick Brownstone-style townhome. It's available almost immediately (the tenant likely needs two weeks' notice)!

With exposed brick, hardwood floors, ornate floor moldings and original woodwork in the oversized window frames, you'll love the character throughout this apartment.

The great room is just short of 30 feet long, featuring big windows at one end to let in ample sunlight, and a stainless steel white kitchen (including dishwasher) with quartz countertop at the other end.

The master bedroom is king sized, flooded with light and features two wide closets with extra storage above. The bright second bedroom is perfect for a bunk bed and desk or for usage as a large office.

Situated in Stuyvesant Heights, 346 Chauncey Street is located mere minutes from the Ralph Avenue stop on the A/C lines (under 20 minutes to Manhattan) or the Halsey St station on the J line (direct access to LES). With such local hot-spots as Butch & Coco, MacDonough Cafe, Noel's Cafe, Three Seven Sisters, plus Rite Aid & Associated Supermarkets nearbynot to mention a laundromat down the blockyou'll not have to trek far for all your daily needs.

Heat & hot water are included with rent. Standard broker's fee applies.

Email today to schedule a viewing.