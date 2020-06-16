All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 342 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
342 9th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

342 9th Street

342 9th Street · (212) 555-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

342 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This ample 1 bedroom apartment is in close proximity to all of the neighborhood's amenities. It has high ceilings, hardwood floors, and retains much of the character that is inherent in a brownstone built in 1920. The apartment is spacious with large rooms and beautiful bay windows that flood the apartment with natural light. Location, Location, Location!!! Here you will find shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, bars, grocery stores, Prospect Park and the subway all conveniently situated nearby. No smoking and no pets allowed. Available for move in May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 9th Street have any available units?
342 9th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 342 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
342 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 342 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 342 9th Street offer parking?
No, 342 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 342 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 9th Street have a pool?
No, 342 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 342 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 342 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 342 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 342 9th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity