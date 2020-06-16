342 9th Street

Amenities

This ample 1 bedroom apartment is in close proximity to all of the neighborhood's amenities. It has high ceilings, hardwood floors, and retains much of the character that is inherent in a brownstone built in 1920. The apartment is spacious with large rooms and beautiful bay windows that flood the apartment with natural light. Location, Location, Location!!! Here you will find shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, bars, grocery stores, Prospect Park and the subway all conveniently situated nearby. No smoking and no pets allowed. Available for move in May 1st.