All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 334 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
334 19th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

334 19th Street

334 19th Street · (917) 701-7340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

334 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
SUMMER RENTAL
Serene and stylish, Lovely, Furnished, South Slope 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent!
Enjoy more square footage and private outdoor space!
The coveted open plan of the Parlor level has a cozy living area, a formal dining area with a table that seats 6 and a bright open kitchen open kitchen with tons of counter space and an island with stools. Off the kitchen is a deep, private back yard with a table for al fresco dining, grill and climbing wall! Upstairs are two bedrooms: the master and a child's room.
Central AC and Washer Dryer.
Convenient to the shopping and restaurants of 5th and 7th Avenues, Prospect Park and trains to Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 19th Street have any available units?
334 19th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 19th Street have?
Some of 334 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 334 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 334 19th Street offer parking?
No, 334 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 334 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 19th Street have a pool?
No, 334 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 334 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 334 19th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 334 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity