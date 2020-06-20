334 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill

SUMMER RENTAL

Serene and stylish, Lovely, Furnished, South Slope 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent!

Enjoy more square footage and private outdoor space!

The coveted open plan of the Parlor level has a cozy living area, a formal dining area with a table that seats 6 and a bright open kitchen open kitchen with tons of counter space and an island with stools. Off the kitchen is a deep, private back yard with a table for al fresco dining, grill and climbing wall! Upstairs are two bedrooms: the master and a child's room.

Central AC and Washer Dryer.

Convenient to the shopping and restaurants of 5th and 7th Avenues, Prospect Park and trains to Manhattan.